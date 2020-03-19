Global  

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes First Known Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced he has the coronavirus, becoming the first known member of Congress to test positive for the disease.
News video: UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

 UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM [Video]

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive Covid-19 Test

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
Sport24.co.za | Ottawa player is NHL's first with positive coronavirus test

An unnamed Ottawa Senators player has become the first National Hockey League player to test positive for the coronavirus.
