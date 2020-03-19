Global  

McConnell says stimulus checks would go to most Americans, as senators eye higher amount

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled Thursday that the third phase of Congress’ coronavirus response plan would aim to deliver stimulus checks to the majority of Americans in a bid to provide relief to families under economic strain “as rapidly as possible.” 
 Amid the coronavirus, President Trump’s stimulus package is gaining traction.

