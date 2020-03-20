RedneckDeplorableDregFlyOverAMERICAN Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly 'dumped millions' in stock before coronavirus tanked markets | Fox News https://t.co/KYLKXLkx6h 1 minute ago TinaG🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly 'dumped millions' in stock before coronavirus tanked markets https://t.co/uOAWX7sJBc 1 minute ago Brad Robinson RT @murshedz: No surprise from the party that give us DeLay's #cultureofcorruption & now the most corrupt presidency in the history of US:… 2 minutes ago J (The Patriot Rt'r) RT @raybae689: Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly 'dumped millions' in stock before coronavirus tanked markets https://t.co/FaWQaNuUQa https://… 4 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly 'dumped millions' in stock before coronavirus tanked markets https://t.co/FaWQaNuUQa https://t.co/X23ErzYuwF 6 minutes ago The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll Sen Kelly Loeffler reportedly dumped millions in stock before coronavirus tanked markets… https://t.co/Q6YGee4VK4 6 minutes ago Scoop Rocket News Sen. Kelly Loeffler reportedly ‘dumped millions’ in stock before coronavirus tanked markets https://t.co/wT1gL77V4n 8 minutes ago