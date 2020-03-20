Global  

Trump resists using powers under Defense Production Act as governors, others apply pressure

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020
Despite pleas from governors, members of Congress and presidential candidates, President Trump so far has resisted using his powers under the Defense Production Act as officials look to ramp up the American medical system's capacity in anticipation of a spike in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic
News video: Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight

Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight 01:31

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment, said he saw himself as a &apos;wartime president&apos; in the fight against public &quot;enemy&quot; coronavirus.

