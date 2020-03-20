Global  

Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden, blasting Trump, vows dueling daily briefing during coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday slammed President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, urging the Republican incumbent to “stop swerving between overpromising, buck-passing, and start delivering protection to our people.”
News video: Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries

Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries 01:07

 Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President won all three states over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Ohio was meant to be the fourth state holding a primary today. It was canceled at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus concerns. Florida was the biggest prize, with...

Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns [Video]

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump lashed out at a reporter - just hours after New York followed California in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact [Video]

President Donald Trump says the US federal government is waiving school standardised test requirements amid disruptions from Covid-19. Mr Trump made the announcement at a White House briefing on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Indiana delays primary

Joe Biden held a press call Tuesday from his Delaware home and answered questions on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis.
CBS News

Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could Last Until July, August

President Donald Trump said Monday, at a briefing on the coronavirus, that life under a coronavirus pandemic could last until the summer.
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersSeattle TimesTechCrunch

