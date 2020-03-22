Global  

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in 'critical condition' with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, office says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., was hospitalized last week and remains in critical condition, after fracturing his rib during a run which led to complications from pneumonia.
