Fauci cites Trump travel restrictions as possible key for U.S. not 'becoming another Italy'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that while the U.S. will definitely “get hit” by coronavirus, he has reasons to believe that the country may fare better than other parts of the world, at least in part due to early action by the Trump administration.
