Fauci says social distancing is crucial to prevent U.S. from "becoming an Italy"

CBS News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the U.S. is "not necessarily" on the same path as Italy, which has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world.
