Ocasio-Cortez demands Trump order emergency manufacturing of medical supplies to combat coronavirus
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D.N.Y., called on President Trump on Sunday to put the Defense Production Act into play and order the emergency production of medical supplies- arguing that the president’s reluctance to do so will “cost lives” as New York quickly becomes to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged the difficulty of procuring crucial healthcare supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic as state and local officials raised alarms, but stood by his decision not to invoke federal powers to boost manufacturing. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.