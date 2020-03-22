Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Navarro says mobilization 'just like in World War II' in progress as coronavirus spreads

Navarro says mobilization 'just like in World War II' in progress as coronavirus spreads

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that President Trump is "now a wartime president" -- and that the country now has a "clear battle plan" reminiscent of its mobilization during World War II.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mebrew2535

MEB 🇺🇸 RT @ShellenbergerMD: @jimtankersley Wow This just now from White House Press conference "We are seeing the greatest mobilization of the i… 3 minutes ago

rasberries

Tracy Scott (Team DML) VIDEO: Navarro says mobilization ‘just like in World War II’ https://t.co/wzhzlNtkll via @realdennislynch 5 minutes ago

ShellenbergerMD

Mike Shellenberger @jimtankersley Wow This just now from White House Press conference "We are seeing the greatest mobilization of th… https://t.co/YJHf4ulOwt 13 minutes ago

jczac44

Carole VIDEO: Navarro says mobilization ‘just like in World War II’. Thank God Trump cut off travel from China when he did! https://t.co/drnIUr7mzC 27 minutes ago

PatrickTomaszew

Patrick Tomaszewski Navarro says mobilization 'just like in World War II' in progress as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/CjE8C7nXjR 34 minutes ago

ReallyBob

Bob Coches VIDEO: Navarro says mobilization ‘just like in World War II’ https://t.co/aiyesR8eUv 36 minutes ago

JJDJ1187

Jesse. Trump2020. Text Trump to 88022 Navarro says mobilization 'just like in World War II' in progress as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ugaP13fOLg 38 minutes ago

TrumpSupport13

❌ Alfred ❌ 🇺🇸 ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is doing a great job Navarro says mobilization 'just like in World War II' in progress as corona… https://t.co/VGpD2hbeqP 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.