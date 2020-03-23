Senate hits partisan wall on coronavirus relief bill Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Senators on Capitol Hill are back to negotiating Monday morning after running into a partisan wall Sunday night over a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Republicans say they've already made big concessions, with some calling the bill "unemployment insurance on steroids," but Democrats say there are not enough protections for workers and are upset about what they're calling a new "slush fund" in the bill. Nancy Cordes breaks down what the proposed legislation would do. 👓 View full article

