Senate hits partisan wall on coronavirus relief bill

Monday, 23 March 2020
Senators on Capitol Hill are back to negotiating Monday morning after running into a partisan wall Sunday night over a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Republicans say they've already made big concessions, with some calling the bill "unemployment insurance on steroids," but Democrats say there are not enough protections for workers and are upset about what they're calling a new "slush fund" in the bill. Nancy Cordes breaks down what the proposed legislation would do.
 U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from advancing on Sunday (March 22), as Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns that the bill would benefit corporate interests at the expense of hospitals, healthcare workers, cities and states. Gloria Tso reports.

