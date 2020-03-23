Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps - press group

Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps - press group

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A White House reporter is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents Association said on Monday, raising questions about the viability of press briefings that gather dozens of journalists and Trump administration officials in a single room each day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: White House Press Corps Member Has Suspected Case Of COVID-19

White House Press Corps Member Has Suspected Case Of COVID-19 00:30

 A White House press corps member is suspected to have COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps – press group https://t.co/ChGhfEId1L #Politics March 23, 2020 3 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps – press group https://t.co/qjlaBiXH3S 10 minutes ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corp - press group #PressBriefing https://t.co/BYl5MjBC1W 15 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corp – press group https://t.co/rkRZ6oBFey 1 hour ago

MamaBearCarries

Nicki V. RT @AntiLibtard44: Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps - press group https://t.co/DzqJYk2gsf 1 hour ago

Nitesh272

Thakur RT @pzf: BREAKING NEWS: WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS ASSOCIATION SAYS IT HAS BEEN INFORMED OF A SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS CASE AMONG WHITE HOUSE… 1 hour ago

AntiLibtard44

antilibtard44 Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps - press group https://t.co/DzqJYk2gsf 1 hour ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Suspected coronavirus case among White House press corps - press group #PressBriefing https://t.co/svwDNEB5OF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.