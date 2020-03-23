Pelosi's coronavirus stimulus includes return of 'Obamaphones,' other unrelated items, GOP says

Global  

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced her own emergency coronavirus stimulus bill on Monday, leading furious Republicans to argue that much of the proposal contained a progressive wishlist seemingly unrelated to the crisis -- including one provision that amounts to a comeback of the notorious "Obamaphone" program, GOP officials said.
News video: Tempers flare as $2 trillion aid package stalls in Senate

Tempers flare as $2 trillion aid package stalls in Senate 02:17

 A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. Lisa Bernhard has more

