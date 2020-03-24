Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Speaker confirms Parliament won't sit until April 28 amid level four lockdown

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Speaker confirms Parliament won't sit until April 28 amid level four lockdownThe Government will move to adjourn Parliament for five weeks and will not sit again until April 28, regardless of New Zealand's Covid-19 alert status, Speaker Trevor Mallard says. Tomorrow there will be a special sitting of the...
