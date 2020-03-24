Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump: Government sending 400 ventilators to New York City amid coronavirus outbreak

Trump: Government sending 400 ventilators to New York City amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Trump said Tuesday the federal government plans to send 400 ventilators to New York City, with more equipment on the way.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Daniel Dae Kim ready to reunite with family after coronavirus quarantine

Daniel Dae Kim ready to reunite with family after coronavirus quarantine 00:43

 Daniel Dae Kim is "practically back to normal" after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkOliveras313

Mark Oliveras RT @RomyRosemont: But its not a lie that there are 15,597 cases in NYC 2day & the federal government,which is led by Trump, isn't sending t… 7 hours ago

bikeloveny

melodie bryant RT @NYCSpeakerCoJo: #CoronavirusUpdate: The Trump administration says they're sending 4,000 ventilators to New York — 2,000 today and anoth… 7 hours ago

RomyRosemont

Romy Rosemont But its not a lie that there are 15,597 cases in NYC 2day & the federal government,which is led by Trump, isn't sen… https://t.co/AdahZ8v599 7 hours ago

Geburr22

Geber @ginshun @bern_hogan @NYGovCuomo While I agree he probably should have stockpiled them, does that justify the blood… https://t.co/mVBDpsGuAT 9 hours ago

maggielib5

Betty Tomek WTH??Trump and Pence keep saying they either sent or are sending thousands of ventilators, millions of masks, glove… https://t.co/6GRHIqhXDK 9 hours ago

designbyg

Gina RT @Kashikoi_17: @reubing @BamaLady10 Gov Cuomo could have ordered 16,000 ventilators in 2015 for NY emergency provisions but he DIDN’T thi… 9 hours ago

Kashikoi_17

Two-tiered Justice System!🇺🇸🐩🇺🇸 @reubing @BamaLady10 Gov Cuomo could have ordered 16,000 ventilators in 2015 for NY emergency provisions but he DID… https://t.co/QpsR3U3nsd 9 hours ago

greg_mulligan

Alden Goldfish RT @1980Dorothy: When the governor of New York is BEGS trump to send him 30,000 ventilators that are being held back by the federal governm… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.