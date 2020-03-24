Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Michael Cohen's request for home confinement amid coronavirus denied in scathing order

Michael Cohen's request for home confinement amid coronavirus denied in scathing order

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A federal judge denied Michael Cohen's request to either be set free early or serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement after he claimed that the coronavirus outbreak presents a danger that makes it unsafe for him to remain in prison.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic: What Denver's 'Stay At Home' Order Means To You

Coronavirus Pandemic: What Denver's 'Stay At Home' Order Means To You 01:12

 On Monday afternoon, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a "Stay at Home" order that will begin on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and continue through April 10.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.