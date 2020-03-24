Global  

Trump wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as coronavirus cases rise

Trump wants the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as coronavirus cases rise

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Trump wants the country back to work by Easter Sunday, but experts say that would risk a health catastrophe and put more harm to the economy. Paula Reid has the latest.
News video: Trump Wants To Lift Restrictions By Easter Despite Public Health Risk

Trump Wants To Lift Restrictions By Easter Despite Public Health Risk 00:37

 President Trump announced on Fox News that he wants to reduce precautions put in place to fight the coronavirus by April 12. When asked by Fox News why he chose April 12, Trump said it would be great to have "packed churches all over our country". April 12 is the Christian holiday Easter Sunday and...

