The funds would assist states as they expand voting by mail, early voting, online registration and make in-person voting safer for all.

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBS8989 RT @nbs8989: Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/RwW1LKTixs #FoxNews 8 minutes ago angie e. vanhorn RT @StarTribune: UPDATE: The Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency coronavirus aid package that directs more than $330 million to fig… 1 hour ago ACM Strategies The stimulus bill has $400 million to help safeguard the 2020 election—far less than the $2 billion that… https://t.co/dtKN4400PW 2 hours ago ctuton Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/pxrJa3gQWC #FoxNews 2 hours ago Star Tribune UPDATE: The Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency coronavirus aid package that directs more than $330 million… https://t.co/bmQaqHqs1s 2 hours ago Ajit Tripathi So much pork in the #coronavirus bailout package: $13 m for Howard University, $25 m for Kennedy Center for Perf… https://t.co/tmmqI0dY4K 3 hours ago ❌PaulaAndra Aigner Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/RiJaG0a9gn #FoxNews 3 hours ago frank disler RT @markets: The U.S. economic stimulus package will include $400 million to help states grapple with 2020 voting amid the coronavirus pand… 3 hours ago