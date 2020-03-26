Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting

Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The funds would assist states as they expand voting by mail, early voting, online registration and make in-person voting safer for all. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbs8989

NBS8989 RT @nbs8989: Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/RwW1LKTixs #FoxNews 8 minutes ago

angieevanhorn

angie e. vanhorn RT @StarTribune: UPDATE: The Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency coronavirus aid package that directs more than $330 million to fig… 1 hour ago

acmstrategies

ACM Strategies The stimulus bill has $400 million to help safeguard the 2020 election—far less than the $2 billion that… https://t.co/dtKN4400PW 2 hours ago

ctuton1

ctuton Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/pxrJa3gQWC #FoxNews 2 hours ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune UPDATE: The Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency coronavirus aid package that directs more than $330 million… https://t.co/bmQaqHqs1s 2 hours ago

embeddedfinance

Ajit Tripathi So much pork in the #coronavirus bailout package: $13 m for Howard University, $25 m for Kennedy Center for Perf… https://t.co/tmmqI0dY4K 3 hours ago

silverbird458

❌PaulaAndra Aigner Coronavirus package has $400 million to help states beef up mail-in voting https://t.co/RiJaG0a9gn #FoxNews 3 hours ago

DislerFrank

frank disler RT @markets: The U.S. economic stimulus package will include $400 million to help states grapple with 2020 voting amid the coronavirus pand… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.