Barr memo says some nonviolent inmates should serve time in home confinement rather than prison amid coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr instructed the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to move non-violent inmates who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus out of prison facilities and allow them to serve out their sentences in home confinement. 
News video: NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic

NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic 00:46

 New York City is set to release around 300 elder, non-violent prisoners from Rikers Island as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

