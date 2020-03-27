Barr memo says some nonviolent inmates should serve time in home confinement rather than prison amid coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr instructed the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to move non-violent inmates who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus out of prison facilities and allow them to serve out their sentences in home confinement.

