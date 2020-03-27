Global  

Real ID deadline pushed back a year due to coronavirus, DHS secretary announces

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it would be delaying the deadline for Americans to apply and receive a REAL ID-- a driver's license with a gold star in the top right corner-- due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
0
