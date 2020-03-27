News Brief: Next Phase Coronavirus Guidelines, $2 Trillion Rescue Measure
Friday, 27 March 2020 () President Trump wants lower risk areas in the U.S. to resume business as usual as soon as possible. And, the House is set to pass the largest emergency relief package in U.S. history.
The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package overnight. As part of the bill, the government will send a $1,200 check to people earning less than $75,000 a year, plus $500 per child. People earning up to $99,000 a year will get a smaller check. Those check are expected to go out April 6 and it...
