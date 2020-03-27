Global  

John Kerry calls Rep. Massie an 'a--hole' for coronavirus package objections

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020
Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on Friday in colorful terms over his possible bid to delay a vote on the coronavirus stimulus package, saying he has “tested positive for being an a--hole.”
