Trump signs order authorizing Pentagon to call up former troops to help with coronavirus fight

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
President Trump on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the Pentagon to bring back former troops, including members of the National Guard and reserve members, to active-duty as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Trump Signs Massive Relief Bill Into Law, Orders GM To Produce Medical Equipment

Trump Signs Massive Relief Bill Into Law, Orders GM To Produce Medical Equipment 04:47

 President Donald Trump Friday signed a massive relief bill into law, shortly after it was passed by the House. The bill aims to provide financial help to those struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

