Former Senator Tom Coburn dies at age 72

CBS News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Former Republican Senator Tom Coburn has died at age 72. Coburn, who represented Oklahoma for three terms, was dubbed "Doctor No" by Democrats for his frugal approach to federal spending.
News video: Former Senator Tom Coburn Dies At 72

Former Senator Tom Coburn Dies At 72 00:34

 Tom Coburn has died at the age of 72.

