Cuomo threatens lawsuit over Rhode Island crackdown on virus-fleeing New Yorkers

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is threatening to sue Rhode Island over its new coronavirus policy that calls for police to stop cars with New York license plates and has seen National Guard members go door-to-door to ask if anyone has arrived from the Empire State.
