Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called out President Trump on Sunday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his denial of the seriousness of the pathogen and his delay in ramping up the federal government’s response to it has proved “deadly” for Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Moncrief102

Deplorable. Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'… https://t.co/WWziPWwzdU 32 seconds ago

Bmbollinger

BB Pelosi is exactly what our country does NOT need at this time doing coronavirus. If she cared - Why did she delay… https://t.co/p60qiHxPTo 46 seconds ago

LUIS23081457

LUIS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' https://t.co/Y32C9j9heM 1 minute ago

truth4177

TRUTH 41-78 RT @truth4177: Pelosi our Nation has had enough of you. Go home and stay. Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As t… 1 minute ago

TheBlueGuy1

Steven M Porter Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'… https://t.co/d2YwTZRsHT 2 minutes ago

Manuel17281370

Manuel Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' | Fox News https://t.co/TcrxUsOZe5 2 minutes ago

pastelgal

chris jones Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' https://t.co/ZeIIF3jI6f #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

HammrU2

Blake Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'… https://t.co/LN6j7oOsE6 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.