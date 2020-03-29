Pelosi says Trump has downplayed severity of coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called out President Trump on Sunday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that his denial of the seriousness of the pathogen and his delay in ramping up the federal government’s response to it has proved “deadly” for Americans. 👓 View full article

0

