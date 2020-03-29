Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued her criticism of the Trump Administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and blaming the federal government for exacerbating the shortages of much-needed medical supplies at hospitals around the country.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joel Barron RT @CNN: Michigan Gov. Whitmer says states are bidding against each other for PPE supplies on top of the federal government taking contract… 19 seconds ago All American Girl Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medical supplies amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/UUZhfAq8R3 2 minutes ago Politacs7 Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medical supplies amid coronavirus pandemic | Fox News https://t.co/VaremvqplL 3 minutes ago Sherry Sneed RT @CNNSotu: Michigan Gov. Whitmer says states are bidding against each other for PPE supplies on top of the federal government taking cont… 4 minutes ago estel rose Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medical supplies amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/242Ak6gkZq 4 minutes ago Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medical supplies amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RseQYvir4q… 6 minutes ago John Pettis Dems just cant do their jobs and blame others! Shameful! Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medi… https://t.co/yJVkVmifbf 10 minutes ago Lauren Jaffke RT @realTuckFrumper: Michigan governor says states bidding against each other for medical supplies is 'creating a lot more problems for us… 10 minutes ago