Michigan's Whitmer says states are in bidding war for medical supplies amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued her criticism of the Trump Administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and blaming the federal government for exacerbating the shortages of much-needed medical supplies at hospitals around the country.
