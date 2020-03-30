Burr vows to cooperate with any stock sale ‘inquiry’ amid reported DOJ probe concerning coronavirus timing

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr's lawyer says the powerful lawmaker will cooperate with any “inquiry” amid a reported Justice Department investigation into lawmakers' stock sales in the run-up to the coronavirus outbreak.

