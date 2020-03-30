Global  

Burr vows to cooperate with any stock sale ‘inquiry’ amid reported DOJ probe concerning coronavirus timing

Monday, 30 March 2020
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr's lawyer says the powerful lawmaker will cooperate with any “inquiry” amid a reported Justice Department investigation into lawmakers' stock sales in the run-up to the coronavirus outbreak.
 Members of Congress who sold stocks in the lead-up to the market tanking are set to face an investigation from the Department of Justice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

