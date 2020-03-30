Stimulus checks approved to ease impact of coronavirus restrictions: Here’s how to access them

Global  

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
While it is fairly straightforward for Americans to figure out how much money they will receive from the federal government, how they will get the money is a little less clear. To clear up some confusion, Fox News has answered some of the most pressing questions about how Americans will receive their stimulus money.
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package

Coronavirus Outbreak: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Package 02:40

 The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in the Senate includes help for American families who are hurting financially due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Most adults will receive $1,200 checks, plus $500 for each of their children.

