Rep. Nydia Velazquez says she has 'presumed coronavirus infection'

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said Monday that she has been diagnosed “with presumed coronavirus infection” but added that her symptoms so far have been mild. 
