2me 2cry, 2USA 2die Fauci: USA ‘could’ see 100k+ CV cases...’could see’ Birx; USA ‘could’ see 200k+ CV cases...’could see’ Then, alon… https://t.co/pH7ZDsWONo 4 minutes ago

CommiesNoNothin - (CNN) Fauci: USA ‘could’ see 100k+ CV cases...’could see’ Birx; USA ‘could’ see 200k+ CV cases...’could see’ Then, alon… https://t.co/5wXPxoXIMk 4 minutes ago

Chuck IronmanIPMC ❌ 🇺🇸 💀 👮❌🚫DM You are claiming you have the virus because you talk to a Dr. By phone and not tested. Rep. Nydia Velazquez says s… https://t.co/pkV2nepxiw 4 minutes ago

Latin Trumper 🇨🇺🇵🇷🇪🇸 "Presumed Corona Virus infection" What the***does that even means?! Is she the latest fake democrat official inf… https://t.co/8ZgJ67v6wG 27 minutes ago

☀️Sassy Cowgirl 45☀️ Presumed? How does that work in New York? Rep. Nydia Velazquez says she has 'presumed coronavirus infection'… https://t.co/Ed67fCnUSm 33 minutes ago

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: New York congresswoman Nydia Velazquez says she has been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. Live updates: https… 33 minutes ago

GaoyuLong Rep. Nydia Velazquez Says She Has Presumed COVID-19 Infection https://t.co/ukhnyMiBvl via @epochtimes 34 minutes ago