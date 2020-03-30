Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested

President Trump announced on Monday that the United States has tested over 1 million people for the coronavirus as he unveiled a new rapid test kit for the contagion that is supposed to give results within five minutes.

