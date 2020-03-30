Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested

Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Trump announced on Monday that the United States has tested over 1 million people for the coronavirus as he unveiled a new rapid test kit for the contagion that is supposed to give results within five minutes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Orange County Doctor Offers Rapid Coronavirus Test Used Widely In South Korea

Orange County Doctor Offers Rapid Coronavirus Test Used Widely In South Korea 02:04

 A Garden Grove doctor says he is bringing rapid coronavirus tests to Orange County. In just 10 minutes, the rapid serology test uses one drop of blood to determine if an individual has the antibodies to fight COVID-19. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michell72295515

Michelle RT @KeishaJake: AWESOME JOB 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested… 3 seconds ago

DavidMo85176905

David Moore RT @FoxNews: President Trump announced the U.S. has tested over 1 million people for the coronavirus as he unveiled a new rapid test kit de… 5 seconds ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @MSN: Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit, says 1M have been tested https://t.co/URUnIanexg 22 seconds ago

ElizabethJo81

Conservative Hippie ⭐ Libby Jo RT @CHIZMAGA: Trump is the master at capturing the moment! Nobody does it better. https://t.co/JNTGjuvfJk 41 seconds ago

Trendolizer

Trendolizer Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested… https://t.co/4T9iY8ah5J 43 seconds ago

MannyPozo

Manny Pozo RT @Rparkerscience: Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested https://t.co/paY… 48 seconds ago

maureenlanah

Keeru M RT @CouchKen: Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested https://t.co/7wyCoRDp48… 50 seconds ago

rac80

Lady Rac80 ❌🇺🇸🇮🇱🌹 RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Trump shows off new rapid coronavirus test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested https://t.co/0S… 55 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.