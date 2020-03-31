Global  

Coronavirus Update: N.J. Gov. Murphy Blasts Lack Of Social Distancing, ‘Knucklehead Parties,’ ‘Abhorrent Behavior’

CBS 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Gov. Phil Murphy is not messing around. He's fed up with the lack of common sense by those blatantly breaking orders concerning social distancing.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Calls For Better Social Distancing

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Calls For Better Social Distancing 01:12

 Gov. Phil Murphy challenged people in New Jersey to tighten their exposure to other people even more as the rate of infections and deaths in the state continued to grow. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

