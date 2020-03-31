Global  

Sanders still sees 'narrow path' to win Democratic nomination

Sanders still sees ‘narrow path’ to win Democratic nomination

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
In another sign that Sen. Bernie Sanders is in no rush to drop out of the White House race, the populist lawmaker from Vermont touted his “strong grassroots movement” and said “there is a path” for him to come back and defeat former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.
 Fox News is reporting that Sen. Bernie Sanders is in no rush to drop out of the White House race. Sanders feels “there is a path” for him to come back and defeat Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Monday, Sanders appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He made it clear...

