Patients in Texas will no longer be able to access abortion services until further review by the court.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jessicat. RT @byKateSmith: BREAKING Texas can continue to implement its near-total ban on abortion, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has just rule… 2 minutes ago Judy Jabb RT @JanetMorana: #Texas will remain an #abortion free state for the time being. Can I get an #Amen (I would ask for a halleluiah, but it's… 15 minutes ago Rachel Osier Lindley RT @KUT: The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Texas can continue to ban abortions as COVID-19 continues to infect more people in the st… 17 minutes ago BOHIC BOB RT @SusanSD_34891: 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules today that the TX ‘coronavirus’ abortion ban will continue. Driving women to get car… 25 minutes ago Sjbrooks RT @no_silenced: Texas can continue their abortion ban during this Pandemic...Finally some good news🤗 Abortion is not a ‘right’.....And It… 27 minutes ago Joelle RT @SadieTNResist: Texas can continue to legally implement its near-total ban on abortion services amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Fifth… 28 minutes ago TheQuibbler RT @roland__do: Trump's judges are restricting abortions and rolling back civil rights during the pandemic: U.S. Court of Appeals rules th… 29 minutes ago 𝙶𝚘𝚗𝚣𝚘 𝚁𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚡 Trump's judges are restricting abortions and rolling back civil rights during the pandemic: U.S. Court of Appeals… https://t.co/WCb6RNAJ0J 43 minutes ago