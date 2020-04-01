Top Democrats say party's convention may be canceled over coronavirus threat
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Prominent Democrats ranging from senior members of Congress to the party's likely presidential nominee himself now say the coronavirus social distancing restrictions that have upended campaigning may also cancel the Democrats' marquee 2020 event.
The Democratic Party announced on Thursday that they have postponed the U.S. presidential nominating convention. The convention is being pushed back to August, due to the novel coronavirus health crisis. Democrats will use the convention to formally select their presidential candidate. The nominee...
