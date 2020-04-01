Global  

Top Democrats say party's convention may be canceled over coronavirus threat

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Top Democrats say party's convention may be canceled over coronavirus threatProminent Democrats ranging from senior members of Congress to the party's likely presidential nominee himself now say the coronavirus social distancing restrictions that have upended campaigning may also cancel the Democrats' marquee 2020 event.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 The Democratic Party announced on Thursday that they have postponed the U.S. presidential nominating convention. The convention is being pushed back to August, due to the novel coronavirus health crisis. Democrats will use the convention to formally select their presidential candidate. The nominee...

