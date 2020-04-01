Global  

GOP rep blasts China for allegedly underreporting coronavirus cases and deaths amid new intel report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Rep. Michael McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reiterated his call on Wednesday for the State Department to investigate China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a report that the Chinese Communist Party concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak and under-reported the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.
