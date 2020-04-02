Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Gretchen Whitmer: What do we know about Michigan’s governor?

Gretchen Whitmer: What do we know about Michigan’s governor?

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, like her counterparts in other states, has seen her profile rise in recent weeks as the nation’s leaders coordinate response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Bridge Magazine reports Gov. Whitmer expected to end Michigan school year

Bridge Magazine reports Gov. Whitmer expected to end Michigan school year 01:45

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days that will close Michigan schools for the remainder of the school year, according to a published report in Bridge Magazine. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days that will close...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gopackg87685759

gopackgo RT @DwarfToday: 48 year old tits. All we need to know. “Gretchen Whitmer: What do we know about Michigan’s governor?” https://t.co/oJQtU7B… 4 minutes ago

BryanLowry3

Bryan Lowry RT @KCStar: Trump won’t call her but she’s on Biden’s VP list. What to know about Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/V4FMiXBs1a 15 minutes ago

DwarfToday

John Daniel Hull 48 year old tits. All we need to know. “Gretchen Whitmer: What do we know about Michigan’s governor?” https://t.co/oJQtU7Bssj 18 minutes ago

MiamiGives

Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: Gretchen Whitmer: What do we know about Michigan’s governor? https://t.co/OCL3Khk55v via #FoxNews #Politics 29 minutes ago

BetterD20648621

BetterDays RT @pilot_day: Let's RT this so people know what this Democrat Governor is doing to her citizens. EXCLUSIVE — Former Congressman: Gretchen… 36 minutes ago

rhoadhard

ed out on the highway RT @rhoadhard: Her dem hatred of our President and Nation got her a nickname - "HALF" Whitman and then she got in line behind the wartime P… 53 minutes ago

rhoadhard

ed out on the highway Her dem hatred of our President and Nation got her a nickname - "HALF" Whitman and then she got in line behind the… https://t.co/egKpsvzWjC 1 hour ago

KCStar

The Kansas City Star Trump won’t call her but she’s on Biden’s VP list. What to know about Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/V4FMiXBs1a 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.