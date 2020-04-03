Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Illinois governor calls lack of national stay-at-home order a "profound failure"

Illinois governor calls lack of national stay-at-home order a "profound failure"

CBS News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Some state and local officials across the U.S. are asking President Trump to impose a national stay-at-home order. Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker said his state has "exhausted every avenue available" and labeled the lack of a national order as a "profound failure" of the federal government. The governors of Georgia and Texas have come under fire for their late actions, with medical experts using them as further examples that a federal mandate is necessary. Ed O'Keefe looks at the disparity around the country as governors of different states handle the crisis in varying ways.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
News video: Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

 Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.