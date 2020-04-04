Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Sen. Kelly Loeffler dumped travel stock just before Trump barred travel to US from Europe

Sen. Kelly Loeffler dumped travel stock just before Trump barred travel to US from Europe

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., sold off $46,027 worth of stock in an online travel company days after the shares were purchased and just before President Trump restricted most travel from Europe to the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SwitzerNYC

Linda Switzer RT @Strandjunker: Are we all going to forget about how senator Kelly Loeffler sold millions in stock to buy stock in PPE manufacturers plus… 37 minutes ago

NiravaSara

Artemis Arise🏹✍🏼 RT @thedailybeast: On April 3, Sen. Kelly Loeffler sold stock in an online travel booking company immediately before the Trump administrati… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.