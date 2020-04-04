Sen. Kelly Loeffler dumped travel stock just before Trump barred travel to US from Europe Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., sold off $46,027 worth of stock in an online travel company days after the shares were purchased and just before President Trump restricted most travel from Europe to the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Linda Switzer RT @Strandjunker: Are we all going to forget about how senator Kelly Loeffler sold millions in stock to buy stock in PPE manufacturers plus… 37 minutes ago Artemis Arise🏹✍🏼 RT @thedailybeast: On April 3, Sen. Kelly Loeffler sold stock in an online travel booking company immediately before the Trump administrati… 3 hours ago