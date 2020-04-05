Surgeon General warns this week will be ‘our Pearl Harbor moment’ as coronavirus death toll rises
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams issued a dire warning to Americans as the coronavirus outbreak has yet to hit its expected peak, but did offer a glimmer of hope in terms of when the situation could improve and how.
From the discovery of a case in Mumbai's Dharavi, to a ban on chewing gum in the state of Haryana, here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the pandemic....