Surgeon General warns this week will be ‘our Pearl Harbor moment’ as coronavirus death toll rises

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams issued a dire warning to Americans as the coronavirus outbreak has yet to hit its expected peak, but did offer a glimmer of hope in terms of when the situation could improve and how.
