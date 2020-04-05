Global  

Fauci warns coronavirus could become 'seasonal' illness if not controlled soon

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if the coronavirus outbreak does not get “globally under control,” it is likely to become a recurring problem.
 Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic could become 'seasonal.' Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Business Insider reports Fauci said the inability to contain the outbreak globally meant there could be a resurgence by next season. He...

