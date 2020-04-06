Global  

Michael Atkinson, intelligence community watchdog fired by Trump, says he was just doing his job

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Michael Atkinson broke his silence Sunday saying he's "disappointed and saddened" at President Trump's late-night decision just a day earlier to fire him from his watchdog post in the intelligence community.
News video: Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog

Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog 01:03

 U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did "a terrible job" in handling the whistleblower complaint that triggered an impeachment probe of Trump last year. Fred Katayama reports.

