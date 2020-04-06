Michael Atkinson, intelligence community watchdog fired by Trump, says he was just doing his job

Michael Atkinson broke his silence Sunday saying he's "disappointed and saddened" at President Trump's late-night decision just a day earlier to fire him from his watchdog post in the intelligence community. 👓 View full article



