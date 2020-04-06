Biden podcast with Whitmer sparks running mate speculation Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s praise of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is stoking more speculation that her star’s rising as the all-but-certain Democratic presidential nominee begins the process of choosing a running mate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 week ago John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President 01:08 John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President Rep. Lewis endorsed the former Vice President during a call with reporters on Monday. Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Lewis, who is imploring Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before," thinks Biden should... You Might Like

Tweets about this