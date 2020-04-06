Global  

Biden podcast with Whitmer sparks running mate speculation

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s praise of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is stoking more speculation that her star’s rising as the all-but-certain Democratic presidential nominee begins the process of choosing a running mate.
