Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that governor cannot postpone Tuesday's election

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that governor cannot postpone Tuesday's election 03:26

 The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could not postpone the state’s presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.

Zonamagnetica

Zonamagnetica RT @guardian: Wisconsin primary: state supreme court orders voting to move ahead https://t.co/HYodq1qjz6 2 minutes ago

MissyZahn1

Missy Zahn RT @benwikler: My official statement: "The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team's order… 5 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Plot thickens as Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor & orders ‘pandemic primary’ to proceed — RT USA News https://t.co/RivY5z0gH5 6 minutes ago

dw7thdoctor

dw7thdoctor RT @GottaBernNow: Wisconsin Governor Orders Tuesday Election Postponed Due To Coronavirus —— & yet I believe Supreme Court judges overturne… 8 minutes ago

hookedonmusicen

DAVID G WOLFE SR Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns governor, orders Tuesday elections to proceed https://t.co/N2KxlRhULM via @politico 9 minutes ago

nymets22

Pat Connors Plot thickens as Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor & orders ‘pandemic primary’ to proceed… https://t.co/SRU8emqSbf 12 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Wisconsin primary: state supreme court orders voting to move ahead https://t.co/EqtJubW7So 12 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Wisconsin primary: state supreme court orders voting to move ahead https://t.co/HYodq1qjz6 18 minutes ago

