Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.



