Covid 19 coronavirus: Mad Butcher left fuming at confusion around selling meat online Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Butchers have been left fuming at the Prime Minister saying they could always take phone and online orders with contactless delivery.That was never made clear, said the Mad Butcher group chief executive Michael Morton.Stores devalued... Butchers have been left fuming at the Prime Minister saying they could always take phone and online orders with contactless delivery.That was never made clear, said the Mad Butcher group chief executive Michael Morton.Stores devalued... 👓 View full article

