Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Opposition leader Simon Bridges agrees David Clark should keep his job - for now

Covid 19 coronavirus: Opposition leader Simon Bridges agrees David Clark should keep his job - for now

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Opposition leader Simon Bridges agrees David Clark should keep his job - for nowOpposition leader Simon Bridges agrees with the Prime Minister that David Clark should stay on as Health Minister - for now.But as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown is over Clark will be gone, Bridges said."I think for him having...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Keir Starmer sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Sir Keir Starmer sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson 01:58

 The newly elected leader of the Labour party on Tuesday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is in intensive care at a London hospital with Covid-19. Sir Keir Starmer said his party would act in the national interest and support the government where it could.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.