Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > White House memos warned in run-up to pandemic of up to 2M deaths, economic devastation

White House memos warned in run-up to pandemic of up to 2M deaths, economic devastation

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro warned in stark terms about how deadly and economically devastating the coronavirus outbreak could be, weeks before it became a full-blown pandemic. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks [Video]

Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Kayleigh McEnany, the latest Trump White House press secretary, has made troubling remarks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and claiming former President Barack Obama is not from the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published
The Coronavirus Pandemic: Interview With White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx [Video]

The Coronavirus Pandemic: Interview With White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Oz and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx discuss the extended 30-day social distancing guidelines.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's approval rating tanking as criticism mounts over White House response to coronavirus pandemic

Majority of Americans also say the White House is not doing a good job of handling the nationwide Covid-19 outbreak
Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com

White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the end of a week officials had warned would be this generation's Pearl Harbor, White House officials pointed to hopeful signs that the...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.