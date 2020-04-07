Global  

Senate Dems call for 'hazard pay' fund in 4th round of coronavirus spending

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled plans to create a giant new fund to boost the pay of health care staff, first responders and essential workers -- and made clear they'll demand their hazard pay proposal in any fourth round of coronavirus spending.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: $25K Hazard Pay Bonus for ‘Essential Workers’ During Pandemic Proposed by Democratic Senators

$25K Hazard Pay Bonus for ‘Essential Workers’ During Pandemic Proposed by Democratic Senators 01:05

 Democratic Senators led by Chuck Schumer are trying to get health care and other essential employees working during the pandemic paid by proposing a $25,000 hazard bonus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

