Senate Dems call for 'hazard pay' fund in 4th round of coronavirus spending

Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled plans to create a giant new fund to boost the pay of health care staff, first responders and essential workers -- and made clear they'll demand their hazard pay proposal in any fourth round of coronavirus spending.

