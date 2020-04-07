'We Should Reward Them': Senate Democrats To Push For Frontline Worker Hazard Pay Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Democratic proposal has two main components: up to a $25,000 pay increase for essential workers, and a one-time $15,000 incentive to help recruit new health care workers. 👓 View full article

