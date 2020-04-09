Biden, now presumptive nominee, holds edge over Trump in general election polls
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () With the Democratic primary battle now over and the White House race transitioning to a general election showdown, two new national polls show Joe Biden holding a single-digit advantage over President Trump.
Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for President. On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. Now, Biden has to enter the grueling general election amid a worldwide pandemic. According to CNN, Biden has to select a running mate and set up operations in...
